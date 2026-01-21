Charlotte Braces for Wintry Mix, Freezing Temperatures This Weekend

Source: bizoo_n / Getty

The Charlotte area is preparing for a weekend of wintry weather, with snow, freezing rain, and sub-freezing temperatures expected, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The storm is forecasted to begin early Saturday morning and could persist through Sunday afternoon, potentially leaving roads and bridges coated in ice or snow.

Forecasters predict temperatures will remain below freezing throughout the weekend, but it is still uncertain whether Charlotte will experience primarily snow or ice. Current weather models show a mix of snow, ice, and sleet across North Carolina.

Areas along and north of Interstate 40 are more likely to see snow, while regions farther south, including Charlotte, are expected to encounter more sleet and ice.

The NWS warns that some areas could see up to a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation, which could create hazardous travel conditions.

