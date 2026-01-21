Listen Live
Close
Local

Charlotte Protesters Plan ‘Free America Walkout’

Published on January 21, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Rally for Democracy in Chicago
Anadolu

Dozens gathered at First Ward Park Tuesday evening for a Free America Walkout, part of a nationwide series of protests marking the first anniversary of President Trump’s second term. According to WCCB, organizers and participants decried economic uncertainty, immigration policies and recent actions by federal agents, including protests linked to a fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis that has sparked national controversy and outrage.

Marchers took to Uptown streets, with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police clearing a path as demonstrators called for change and voiced concern over the country’s direction. Some Trump supporters counter that the nation is stronger than a year ago. Protesters say they plan to keep pushing their message.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close