Gear Up For a Chilly Charlotte Week

Carolyn Ann Ryan

The Carolinas are entering a week that highlights how quickly winter weather patterns can shift.

Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop sharply, with readings falling into the 20s and teens. According to WCCB, Wednesday begins cold again, with morning lows in the lower 20s, but sunshine will help temperatures rebound into the upper 40s and near 50 by afternoon as high pressure settles overhead.

Thursday is expected to be the warmest day of the week. Southerly winds ahead of an approaching system will bring milder air, pushing highs close to 60 despite increasing clouds.

That warmth fades Friday as a cold front nears, bringing more clouds, scattered showers and cooler temperatures in the low 50s.

