Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton Take the Stage This Weekend in Charlotte

Prince Williams

Grammy Award-winning singer Fantasia and gospel vocalist Anthony Hamilton will perform Friday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will bring together two artists with deep roots in North Carolina. Fantasia, a High Point native, rose to fame after winning “American Idol” in 2004 and has since built a career spanning R&B, soul and Broadway. Hamilton, who grew up in Charlotte, is known for his powerful gospel vocals and faith-based music.

Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.