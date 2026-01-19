A Serious (Motherland) Matter! Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Charters First Chapter In Ghana

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority charters a new graduate chapter in Ghana, its fourth in Africa.

The chapter has already engaged in numerous community service initiatives, from education to entrepreneurship.

Sorority members celebrated the chartering with cultural activities, including a visit to Cape Coast Castle.

Yes, yes! The FIRST Black sorority has achieved another feat, this time with the chartering of a new chapter in Ghana.

Source: Brvh Kwame Photography / Brvh Kwame Photography

On Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. officially chartered Alpha Delta Psi Omega during a private, members-only ceremony followed by a public luncheon in Accra. The milestone marks the 118-year-old sorority’s fourth graduate chapter on the African continent, joining existing chapters in Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria, and places the Ghana chapter within Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.’s International Region.

A press release reports that more than two dozen women spent two years organizing the chapter, bringing together professionals from a wide range of fields, including medicine, law, business, education,n and fashion. Since forming, the group has focused its service initiatives across several Ghanaian communities, including Accra, Kumasi, Aburi, and Koforidua,” emphasizing education, wellness, environmental stewardship, and economic empowerment.”

“The work I have witnessed my sisters accomplish in Ghana is awe-inspiring,” said International Regional Director Carrie J. Clark in a statement. “I visited with them a year ago and watched their interactions with community members and children. The care and love that they display are undeniable.” The newly-chartered chapter has already been hard at work; donating more than 800 children’s books and school supplies; mentoring 30 students through the sorority’s Youth Leadership Initiative; planting 108 coconut seedlings with children at the Aburi Botanical Garden; mentoring eight entrepreneurs through the “Pull Up and Pitch” business experience; and promoting physical, mental and cognitive wellness among aging community members.

The Ghana chapter has also partnered with organizations including Bridge-To-Africa Connection, Inc., BASICS International, Planet Waves, Daughters of the Middle Passage, Golden Chapter Foundation, and Kaya Childcare Center.

International Regional Director Carrie J. Clark also noted that the chapter’s service work was developed in alignment with the sorority’s current international theme, “Soaring to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood,” led by International President and CEO Danette Anthony Reed.

To celebrate Alpha Delta Psi Omega’s chartering, sorority members celebrated with a series of activities, including a lively welcome reception and visits to Black Star Square and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

In a deeply moving movement, sorority members sang the International hymn at Cape Coast Castle after facing the “Door of No Return”, where enslaved Africans were marched to waiting ships for the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

Congratulations to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc!

