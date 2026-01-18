Panthers’ playoff return ends in narrow loss to Rams

David Jensen

The Carolina Panthers’ long-awaited playoff return ended in a 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium.

Playing their first postseason game since January 2018 — and first at home since January 2016 — the Panthers came up short despite a strong performance from quarterback Bryce Young. Rams veteran Matthew Stafford threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, including a 19-yard scoring pass to tight end Colby Parkinson with 38 seconds remaining to seal the win.

Carolina could not get into field-goal range on its final possession. The Rams advance to the divisional round, while the Panthers turn to an offseason that includes key free agency decisions and the 19th pick in the NFL draft.

