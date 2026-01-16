Heavenly breaks down over her son's whereabouts, causing concern among the group.

Curtis' religious comments anger Quad and King, sparking outrage over his judgmental attitude.

Toya's handling of the Med Gala leads to a heated argument between her and Heavenly.

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The highly-anticipated Married To Medicine season 12 midseason trailer has arrived, and BOSSIP has your EXCLUSIVE first look at the laughter, tears, and turmoil.

In the must-see trailer, the ladies can be seen on their girls’ trip to Destin, Florida.

Things start off lighthearted with the ladies kik’ing in bikinis and making confessions, especially Angel, who tells a story about using numbing spray for a spicy smithereens session.

“I sprayed my throat, right? And it all went numb,” she says, sending the group into shocked laughter.

Later, Simone shares that Dr. Heavenly doesn’t want to be around her because she has safety concerns.

“I could kick my own a** for trusting Heavenly again,” she says.

Speaking of Heavenly, she breaks down over the terrifying uncertainty surrounding the whereabouts of her son.

“Not knowing where your baby is has got to be one of the most painful things,” Jackie says to her friend in a somber moment.

The drama escalates during the couple’s trip to Jamaica, where the group attempts to reset but instead ignites fresh controversy.

Angel shocks the cast by arriving with a surprise date, a man named Bernard.

Later, Curtis sparks outrage after suggesting Quad and King’s fertility struggles may be tied to religion.

“You’re not married. In the Bible, that’s a no-no,” Curtis says.

The comment immediately rubs Quad and King the wrong way.

“For him to try to nail us to the cross…” starts Quad.

“Is he a saint? Who is he to judge?” asks an irritated King.

Meanwhile, the island getaway spirals into chaos when Toya is confronted over her handling of the Med Gala. Heavenly spills the beans that Jackie was displeased with her previous work on the fundraiser.

“You were so difficult to work with and very unprofessional,” says Heavenly.

The argument devolves into shouting, with Jackie declaring,

“These two ladies are sucking the life out of us,” says the frustrated OBGYN.

As tensions peak, Dr. Eugene tries to rein in the group.

“We need a time out!” he says.

Take an exclusive look below!

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

