Giving Flowers: Derrick Rose Opens a Family-Owned Flower Shop

When star athletes hang it up, they typically become commentators, get into coaching, or double down on their philanthropic efforts. But not Derrick Rose.

The 2008 No.1 NBA Draft pick is instead taking the business route and championing his last name by opening his own flower shop.

It was previously a pop-up, but now he’s given the venture a more permanent home, with the announcement of his website, rosesflowershop.com. There, Rose says the idea for his next career move came on September 26th, 2024, the day he retired from the NBA.

He celebrated the closing of the chapter by gifting, of course, roses, to his friends and family who were along for the ride. It was then that he decided to ingratiate himself into the world of flowers and sought out leaders in the floral industry to help him plant the seeds for opening his own shop that would give him a hometown Chicago feel.

“As a Chicago native, it was important to me that this shop reflects where I come from. From the South Side to out West, Rose’s Flower Shop is about bringing people together. Because a simple gesture, like giving flowers, goes a long way in creating community, strengthening bonds, and spreading love,” he writes on the site.

He continues, “This shop is a reflection of what I believe in. Flowers bring people together. Legacy is built through the people you love. Craft deserves respect. The most beautiful things are meant to be shared.”

The site has drops, cleverly dubbed blooms, that routinely offer new bouquets to purchase, with the next coming on Sunday, January 18. It consists of several vibrant shades of roses, dubbed Chicago Red, Morning on Michigan, Rush Hour, City Lights, and Summertime Chi.

Rose’s Flower Shop also promises to connect with fans via pop-ups and events where you can meet the three-time All-Star and another for his jersey retirement at the United Center’s atrium on January 24.

Rose celebrated the move by dropping a commercial which shows him in the back of a flower shop, donning an apron and putting the finishing touches on a bouquet. It’s a family affair as his wife is seen on the loudspeaker giving workers some encouraging words, while his mom, Ms. Brenda, oversees while lounging in a rocking chair.

The commercial ends with flowers being tossed at his NBA MVP trophy before it cuts to roses dancing around his office.

