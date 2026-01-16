Listen Live
Bruno Mars is Bringing His “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte

Published on January 16, 2026

67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bruno Mars is bringing his “The Romantic Tour” to Charlotte on Wednesday, April 29, with a concert at Bank of America Stadium. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will feature Leon Thomas as a supporting act on the tour. Mars, known for hits such as “Uptown Funk,” “Just the Way You Are” and “24K Magic,” last performed in Charlotte in 2017. Tickets for the Charlotte stop are now on sale through Ticketmaster. The stadium show is expected to draw a large crowd as part of the singer’s nationwide tour celebrating his chart-topping catalog.

