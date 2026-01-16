Fort Mill schools to accept students of out-of-district employees

StevenStarr73

Beginning next school year, full-time Fort Mill School District employees will be allowed to enroll their children in district schools regardless of residency. According to The Herald, the school board unanimously approved the policy change Tuesday. The update permits employees living in nearby communities such as Charlotte or Rock Hill to enroll new students, but applies only to district staff. Families will be charged a $500 annual fee for in-state residents and $1,500 for those living out of state, about half the average amount Fort Mill homeowners pay toward school construction debt, the district said. Fort Mill schools consistently rank among the state’s top performers. District enrollment has surged in recent years, reaching more than 18,000 students, about double since 2010.

