Listen Live
Close
Local

Sycamore Brewing Lists New Legal Name After Co-Founder Arrest

Published on January 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
Traditional beer glass. Fresh draft beer with barley. Tasty alcoholic brew beer with natural background. Freshly brewed craft lager bear with foam. Beer mug in summer.
Tverdohlib

Sycamore Brewing has changed the legal name of its limited liability company, according to a state business registration filing. The filing, submitted Thursday to the Department of the Secretary of State, lists the new company name as Club West Brewing. According to The Charlotte Observer, Brewery co-founder Sarah Louise Taylor is identified as the managing member in the document. Taylor’s husband, Justin Tawse Brigham, was previously a co-owner of Sycamore Brewing. Brigham, 44, was charged Dec. 11 with statutory rape of a child under 15, first-degree burglary and indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

Check out the full story here

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close