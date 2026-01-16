Sycamore Brewing Lists New Legal Name After Co-Founder Arrest

Tverdohlib

Sycamore Brewing has changed the legal name of its limited liability company, according to a state business registration filing. The filing, submitted Thursday to the Department of the Secretary of State, lists the new company name as Club West Brewing. According to The Charlotte Observer, Brewery co-founder Sarah Louise Taylor is identified as the managing member in the document. Taylor’s husband, Justin Tawse Brigham, was previously a co-owner of Sycamore Brewing. Brigham, 44, was charged Dec. 11 with statutory rape of a child under 15, first-degree burglary and indecent liberties with a child, according to court records.

Check out the full story here