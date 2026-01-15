Jackée Harry Says She and Michael Jackson Had a Private Romance

Jackée Harry claims she had a romantic relationship with Michael Jackson, providing a more personal perspective on the private star.

Harry addresses the misconceptions around Jackson's vitiligo, explaining that the skin condition affected more than just his visible appearance.

Harry's calm, respectful delivery lends credibility to the revelations, which have sparked renewed conversations about Jackson's life and legacy.

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

The Emmy-winning actress appeared on Nick Cannon’s podcast alongside comedian Kym Whitley, where the conversation unexpectedly turned toward Jackson’s personal life. That’s when Jackée Harry decided to share what she described as a long-held truth: the two weren’t just acquaintances or friends, but romantically involved.

According to Harry, their relationship was real, mutual, and physical—something she said plainly without hesitation. As clips from the interview spread online, reactions ranged from shock to skepticism, with fans debating whether the revelation rewrites how they see the famously private pop icon.

Harry also addressed one of the most misunderstood aspects of Jackson’s life: his vitiligo. While Jackson had publicly acknowledged the skin condition during his lifetime, Harry said it affected more than what fans saw onstage or in photos. She explained that the loss of pigmentation extended beyond his face and hands, reinforcing that his changing appearance was medical, not cosmetic.

Listeners noted Harry’s tone throughout the conversation—relaxed, confident, and respectful. She didn’t appear to be chasing headlines or controversy, and she spoke warmly about Jackson, offering no criticism or bitterness. That calm delivery is part of why the story resonated so strongly; Harry is not known for courting scandal and has largely stayed away from tabloid drama throughout her career.

The moment quickly became one of the most discussed segments from the podcast, reigniting broader conversations about Jackson’s private life and the pressures he faced living in the public eye. Some fans said the story humanized him, showing a softer, more personal side. Others focused on the renewed attention around vitiligo, a condition that still carries stigma and misunderstanding.

Beyond the Jackson revelations, Harry also shared updates about her own life—and she’s clearly enjoying this chapter. In a recent interview at the Daytime Emmy Awards, she joked that “legends get laid and not lonely,” hinting that romance is still very much part of her world. While she suggested she may be seeing someone, she clarified she’s not currently in love.

Harry has long been open about dating younger men and embracing joy and connection at every stage of life. She even reflected fondly on past relationships, including a time when she dated Ray J, whom she described as surprisingly sophisticated.

For now, Harry’s candid storytelling has added a new layer to conversations about one of music’s most iconic figures—while also reminding fans that she’s still living boldly, honestly, and on her own terms.

