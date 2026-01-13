Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman Won’t Face Battery Charges As Video Leaks From Son’s Wrestling Match

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

University of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman’s season is over, and instead of preparing for the 2026 campaign, he has found himself in legal trouble… momentarily.

The South Bend Tribune says that Freeman is being accused of battery following an incident on January 3 at his son Vinny’s wrestling match.

Earlier this month, the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational was taking place at Mishawaka High School, and a local assistant wrestling coach, Chris Fleeger, was reportedly verbally assaulting Vinny during a match and after he lost.

The situation spilled over into the hallway as Marcus’ wife, Joanna, began arguing with Fleeger before law enforcement intervened. Marcus and his wife, Joanna, reportedly removed Vinny from the situation, but Fleeger filed a police report with the Mishawaka police, accusing Freeman of battery as they walked through the doorway.

Notre Dame has since released a statement clearing their head coach of any wrongdoing.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” Notre Dame’s statement read. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone. We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are unfounded.”

The Mishawaka Police Department prosecutors’ office reviewed the footage and interviewed witnesses and has declined to press charges against Freeman.

“While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient,” the statement reads in part. “The State is therefore declining to file any criminal charges.”