Monks expected to walk through Charlotte for peace this week

Source: aire images / Getty

A group of Buddhist monks is walking from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington as part of their “Walk for Peace,” with an expected arrival in Charlotte on Jan. 15.

The monks have been on the road since Oct. 26 and are scheduled to reach their destination on Feb. 11. The walk aims to highlight Buddhism’s tradition of activism for peace. This weekend the group traveled through West Columbia and Blythewood, South Carolina.

The group is expected to arrive in Great Falls, South Carolina, on Monday. Organizers provided an overview map of the route and anticipated stops for lunch and night rest here. You can follow the journey with an overview map of their route and updates available on their Facebook page.

