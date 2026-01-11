Whew, chileeee

Mess has never been messier than it is in Netflix‘s deliciously plot twisty limited series His & Hers where the truth exists in a murky quagmire of lies and deception.

Set between Atlanta and its well-to-do suburb of Dahlonega, Anna (Tessa Thompson) lives in a reclusive haze, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor.

But when she overhears about a murder in the sleepy town where she grew up, Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) is suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation in one of the

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by co-showrunner William Oldroyd and Anja Marquardt, the 6-episode limited series also stars Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu.

“Sometimes writing is a bit like falling in love, and I was obsessed with this story,” said author Alice Feeney, whose popular novel inspired the series. “When I think about the journey this story has been on, from having the idea, to writing it in my shed, to seeing it published all over the world, and now seeing the characters come to life on screen, it feels nothing less than magic.”

As expected, social media spiraled into hysteria over the twisty-turner series with one of the buzziest endings in recent memory.

Ahead of the chaos, we caught up with Tessa Thompson who opened up about the hit series, studying news anchors, her love for Atlanta, and more in our interview below:

His & Hers is now streaming on Netflix!

