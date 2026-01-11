Gastonia Brewery Ceases Operations

monticelllo

After roughly a decade in business, Gastonia’s Cavendish Brewing Company is closing, owner Scott Cavendish announced. The brewery, located at 207 N. Chester St., officially ceased operations Jan. 7. Cavendish, who is retiring from the beer industry, invited the community to a farewell party, per Gaston Gazette. While the closure surprised some, Cavendish said the decision had been in the works for some time. He has been in talks to sell the brewery to Sugar Creek Brewing Company. The timeline for reopening under the new ownership is unclear, though Cavendish said renovations are expected before it resumes operations.

