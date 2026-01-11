New Matthews Exit to Open Along I-485 Friday

digidreamgrafix

The Weddington Road exit on Interstate 485 is set to open Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting Friday morning, Jan. 9, drivers will be able to access the new Exit 54 interchange in Matthews, located between Providence Road and East John Street. According to Queen City News, the exit is part of the I-485 Express Lanes project scheduled to open next month in southern Mecklenburg County. Crews plan to remove barricades and traffic control devices around 10 a.m., a process that could take up to an hour. NCDOT advises motorists to allow extra travel time during the transition. Minor work in the area will continue, including installation of a traffic signal at Weddington Road and Fincher Farm Road.

