Smoke Shop in SC Shut Down Amid Marijuana, Fake Cash Find

chrisdorney

A smoke shop in Gaffney, South Carolina, was shut down Wednesday after officials discovered large amounts of marijuana, counterfeit cash and packaging associated with drug distribution, authorities said. According to WYFF, a city code enforcement officer responded around 1 p.m. to Gaffney Smokeshop on West Floyd Baker Boulevard after receiving a complaint about a business operating without a license. The officer closed the shop and arrested the business attendant on a charge of operating without a valid business license. While securing the building, suspected illegal narcotics were observed in plain view. The Gaffney Police Department was contacted to conduct a follow-up investigation, which remains ongoing.

