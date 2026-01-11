Rain Likely, Storms Possible as Panthers Host Playoff Game

Brian van der Brug

The Carolina Panthers are preparing for their first playoff game in nearly a decade, with weather expected to factor into Saturday’s matchup. A First Alert is in effect as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, bringing showers, possible thunderstorms and breezy conditions. According to WBTV, rain is forecast to begin Friday evening and linger into early Saturday, with the heaviest coverage in the mountains. Storm chances increase again Saturday evening in the Charlotte area. With kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, wet conditions appear likely by the end of the game. The best chance for rain and storms is expected during the evening hours.

