From ‘Baddies’ To Boxing? Chrisean Rock Trades Reality TV For The Ring, Claressa Shields Weighs In On Professional Boxing Announcement

Chrisean is entering her Rocky era! After abruptly abandoning Baddies: USA, Chrisean Rock is throwing her hat and her hands in the ring to go pro as a boxer. Now Claressa Shields is showing some GWOAT generosity about the rapper’s upcoming boxing debut.

Source: Michael Buckner /Johnny Nunez

Before she became a viral sensation for squabbling, Chrisean Rock first made a name for herself as an athlete. She recently called it quits on Zeus Network during the latest season of chinfluencer Natalie Nunn’s hit show, and now she’s going back to her roots. TMZ reports Chrisean inked a contract with the XRumble Fighting Championships “Boxing” division.

On Wednesday, they made it official that the “Vibe” star will compete in the company’s first female Super Middleweight Championship. All the action will go down on Saturday, April 25, at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, PA. With son Chrisean Jr. in her arms, she got emotional at the moment she became XRumble’s newest signee.

Chrisean Rock’s Last Fight Played Out In The Streets Of Compton

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The last time fans saw Chrisean square up, she was in Compton after a charity event for local families in December. While walking and talking to a crowd, the rebranded gospel rapper grabbed a woman’s phone to check whether she was recording the conversation. Big mistake! The other woman immediately slapped Chrisean hard enough for her famously missing tooth to feel it. Yikes!

Chrisean didn’t seem to see it coming! Still, she swiftly got with the program for a sidewalk scuffle with not one, but two women. Big Baby held her own, but vowed to take her squabbling skills seriously.

On Instagram, the mom of one announced plans to train professionally with Ryan Garcia. “He bouta show me how to use both my hands. I will be going pro in Jesus name,” she said. Clearly, she meant that!

These days, Chrisean is back in her hometown of Baltimore and training with Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ ex-coach. Calvin Ford was the man behind the former lightweight champ’s hands for most of his undefeated stint in the ring. Now, he’s in Chrisean’s corner.

Claressa Shields Enter The Chat About Chrisean Rock’s New Boxing Career

The boxing newcomer has already drawn the attention of one of the best in the ring today: the heavyweight champion herself, Claressa Shields. The Shade Room reports she weighed in on Chrisean joining her ranks. As long as you’re not competing against the fierce Flint fighter (or Remy Ma), it’s giving girls’ girl GWOAT.

“I’m happy for Chrisean. If she ever need me, she know I’m here,” Claressa said, offering her elite expertise on X, formerly Twitter.

What she lacks in experience in the ring, the “Yaweh” makes up for in street-fighting fame. She has also posted her progress on the fitness journey to get back the conditioning she had as a track star. Last year, Chrisean even announced that she stopped drinking and smoking to prepare for playing football.

The seemingly retired reality star has a contract, a coach, a blessing from the GWOAT, and a date with the ring. All she needs is an opponent weighing between 160 – 170 lbs. Regardless of who takes Chrisean up on her offer, if you expect a spectacle that’s giving Jake Paul pathetic like his jaw-breaking brawl with Anthony Joshua, check Rock’ résumé!

How do you think Chrisean Rock will do in her XRumble boxing debut on April 25?

The post From ‘Baddies’ To Boxing? Chrisean Rock Trades Reality TV For The Ring, Claressa Shields Weighs In On Professional Boxing Announcement appeared first on Bossip.

From ‘Baddies’ To Boxing? Chrisean Rock Trades Reality TV For The Ring, Claressa Shields Weighs In On Professional Boxing Announcement was originally published on bossip.com