Masika Calls Out Fetty Wap Following His Release From Federal Prison

Masika expresses frustration over Fetty's behavior after release, questioning his ability to change.

Fetty aims to redefine his image through community initiatives, signaling a renewed sense of purpose.

Fans debate whether public criticism helps or hinders Fetty's personal growth and accountability.

Fans across social media were celebrating when Fetty Wap was released from federal prison on January 8. Photos and videos of the rapper’s first moments out quickly circulated, with many supporters expressing hope that this chapter marked a fresh start for him. But while the internet buzzed with excitement, one familiar voice was noticeably unimpressed: Masika Kalysha.

Within hours of Fetty’s release, Masika shared a series of pointed messages on X (formerly Twitter) that made it clear she was not celebrating. In one post, she criticized his behavior almost immediately after his release, questioning how someone could walk free and still manage to disappoint. In another, she expressed exhaustion over continuing to believe in men who, in her words, prove her doubts right instead of wrong.

Although Masika did not explicitly name Fetty in her posts, fans quickly connected the dots. The two share a daughter, Khari Barbie, and their past has played out publicly for years. Masika is also a mother to another daughter, Amari Hermes, whom she shared with her late estranged husband, Jamar Champ, who passed away in October 2025. Fetty, meanwhile, is a father to several other children from previous relationships.

Given that history, many fans were watching closely to see how Masika would respond once Fetty was released. When her posts appeared, social media erupted. Some users sympathized with her frustration, noting that unresolved hurt and broken trust do not magically disappear when someone leaves prison. Others pushed back, arguing that Fetty had barely been out for a day and deserved time to adjust and prove himself before facing public criticism.

Meanwhile, Fetty Wap himself struck a very different tone. In a statement shared after his release, he thanked supporters for their prayers and encouragement during his incarceration. He also outlined his goals moving forward, emphasizing community work and a renewed sense of purpose. According to Fetty, his focus is on giving back through initiatives that support at-risk youth, expand access to education, and introduce young people to early technology skills.

“I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most,” he shared, signaling a desire to redefine his public image beyond past mistakes.

The contrast between Masika’s emotional posts and Fetty’s hopeful message fueled even more conversation online. For some, it highlighted how differently people experience the same moment—especially when shared history, co-parenting, and past disappointments are involved. For others, it raised questions about whether public call-outs help or hinder personal growth and healing.

As Fetty begins navigating life after prison and Masika continues to speak openly about her feelings, the situation serves as a reminder that freedom, forgiveness, and accountability rarely move at the same pace.

