Chiefs Star Rashee Rice Under Fire After Ex-Girlfriend Posts Photos Alleging Domestic Abuse

The Kansas City Chiefs’ season ended last week, and now one of the team’s star players’ careers is in jeopardy.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing domestic violence allegations after his girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, took to Instagram.

In the carousel, she shares photos of the injuries she suffered at his hands, including a busted lip, bruises on her legs, scratch marks on her face, and damage done to their home, including a hole in the wall and dangling cabinet doors.

*TRIGGER WARNING*

Attached was a lengthy caption where she explains the abuse she allegedly endured for the past eight years, and how it’s been heightened since they broke up.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and l’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell. He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s came to my new home broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating.”

She adds that in fits of rage, he also destroyed all of her clothes and shoes, before explaining how terrible a father he’s been, and allegedly trying to throw them out of his home.

“And there’s multiple instances of cheating but besides that I’m just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It’s not fair he doesn’t call them. He rather be layed up with hoes. He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff. We have an agreement because of everything he’s put me through and he still doesn’t follow it. He’s now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason.”

Nichole says that Rice has been doing “the bare minimum” and she feels it’s time to come forward because, “I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

Rice’s off-the-field legal problems are nothing new, even recently serving a six-game suspension at the beginning of the year for his involvement in a high-speed crash that sent a couple to the hospital in 2024. He was driving 119 mph, and cops found a gun and weed in his rented Lamborghini Urus after he fled the scene.

The Kansas City Chiefs have since released a statement about the allegations.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League,” the Chiefs wrote. “We have no further comment at this time.”

