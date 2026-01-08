North Carolina Teacher Accused of Stalking Student on Social Media

Matt Cardy

A North Carolina teacher was arrested last week and charged with stalking and cyberstalking a student, authorities said. An arrest warrant alleged that James Gregory Allen, 53, created an anonymous social media account to monitor and send private messages to the student, using it on multiple occasions to harass them. According to WBTV, the warrant did not identify the student’s age or grade but said the alleged conduct occurred this fall. WFMY reported that Allen taught at Trinity High School in Randolph County. Records show a warrant was issued on New Year’s Eve, and Allen was arrested Jan. 2. He was released hours later after posting $5,000 bond and ordered to avoid contact with the student.

