Charlotte-area School Principal Arrested

Douglas Sacha

A Cabarrus County school principal was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving while impaired, according to court records. Krina Patel, 36, also known as Krina Pressley, was taken into custody early Saturday, Jan. 3. An affidavit said a Huntersville police officer stopped Patel on Highway 73 near Ramah Church Road after observing her cross the center line multiple times. According to WBTV, the officer reported additional lane violations and noted that Patel’s speech was slow and slurred and that she fumbled with her documents. Records show a breath test measured 0.14, above the legal limit. Patel was jailed and later released on $2,500 bond.

To read the full story, click here