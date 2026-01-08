Happy New Years!

daphnusia

As 2026 began, fireworks lit skies around the world and millions gathered to mark the New Year with celebrations that mixed tradition and caution. In New York, crowds packed Times Square as the crystal ball dropped, ushering in the year amid heightened security. From Sydney’s harbor to Paris’ Champs-Élysées, revelers welcomed the new year with music, fireworks and renewed hopes. Many celebrations reflected optimism for stability after years of global uncertainty, while leaders used the moment to call for unity. For others, the holiday was marked quietly, with family gatherings and resolutions for change.