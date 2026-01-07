Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden on Tuesday dismissed allegations against him as false and politically driven, stating that he is open to an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

During a press conference at the Valerie C. Woodard Community Resource Center, McFadden referred to a court petition filed against him as a “smear campaign” aimed at influencing the upcoming election.

“The petition is nothing but a smear campaign designed just before the election.”

He claimed the petition is full of lies but declined to provide further comments on the matter.

The petition, submitted Monday in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, was filed by State Representative Carla Cunningham, former Chief Deputy Kevin Candy, and three other former employees of the sheriff’s office. McFadden is accused of misconduct, maladministration and habitual refusal to perform duties. The allegations include attempted extortion, corruption, mismanagement of the county jail, retaliation against whistleblowers, misuse of official resources and workplace favoritism.

On the same day, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather requested the SBI to investigate the claims, including whether any criminal activity occurred.

Source: The Charlotte Observer

Sheriff Garry McFadden Denies Allegations, Calls Them Political was originally published on wbt.com