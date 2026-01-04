Maduro Detained In Brooklyn After Trump’s Venezuela Strike, Mamdani And Harris Condemn Operation

A Trump-ordered Venezuela operation has left President Nicolás Maduro detained in Brooklyn, prompting public objections from NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to The Hill, Maduro is being held in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center after being captured and removed from power during a U.S. military operation ordered by President Donald Trump. The outlet reported that Maduro arrived in New York late Saturday and is expected to remain detained while awaiting trial in federal court.

Maduro was transported to New York following his capture, with video footage later surfacing that showed him being escorted by federal agents at a Drug Enforcement Administration office in the city. Earlier footage cited by the outlet showed a man believed to be Maduro being escorted off a plane after landing in New York, surrounded by dozens of federal agents on the tarmac.

Mamdani Objects As Maduro’s Detention Lands In New York

The Independent reports that Mamdani said he personally called Trump to object to both the U.S. military action in Venezuela and the decision to detain Maduro in Brooklyn, warning that the operation would have direct consequences for New Yorkers.

“I called the president and spoke with him directly to register my opposition to this act,” Mamdani said at a Saturday press conference.

Mamdani initiated the call, which aides described as brief, and ended the conversation after clearly stating his objections.

“I registered my opposition, I made it clear and we left it at that,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani said he was briefed on the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, as well as their planned imprisonment in federal custody in New York City.

“Unilaterally attacking a sovereign nation is an act of war and a violation of federal and international law,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

Mamdani emphasized that the federal operation extends beyond foreign policy and directly affects New Yorkers, particularly Venezuelan residents living in the city.

“This blatant pursuit of regime change doesn’t just affect those abroad, it directly impacts New Yorkers, including tens of thousands of Venezuelans who call this city home,” Mamdani said.

Harris Calls Operation ‘Unlawful’ And ‘Unwise’

According to Hollywood Unlocked, Harris joined several congressional leaders in condemning Trump’s decision to capture and indict Maduro, calling the move “unlawful” and “unwise,” and arguing that it was driven by oil interests rather than public safety or democratic principles.

“Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela do not make America safer, stronger, or more affordable,” Harris wrote in a statement shared on X. “That Maduro is a brutal, illegitimate dictator does not change the fact that this action was both unlawful and unwise.”

Harris directly challenged the administration’s stated rationale for the operation.

“This is not about drugs or democracy. It is about oil and Donald Trump’s desire to play the regional strongman,” Harris wrote.

According to her statement, Harris warned that the operation could destabilize the region while placing U.S. troops at risk.

“The President is putting troops at risk, spending billions, destabilizing a region, and offering no legal authority, no exit plan, and no benefit at home,” Harris said.

Charges And What Comes Next

The Hill states that a newly unsealed superseding indictment in the Southern District of New York charges Maduro and Flores with cocaine importation conspiracy and other offenses. Maduro was previously indicted in 2020 on similar charges, though the updated indictment includes new allegations and formally names his wife as a defendant.

Hollywood Unlocked reports that Trump has repeatedly referenced Venezuela’s oil reserves and, following Maduro’s capture, said the United States would “run” Venezuela and “fix its oil infrastructure,” while also claiming the U.S. would keep and sell seized oil.

According to The Independent, Maduro could appear in federal court as early as Monday. Mamdani has acknowledged that his administration has limited authority over federal custody decisions, but said his focus remains on minimizing the impact of the federal government’s actions on the daily lives and safety of New Yorkers.

With public opposition coming from both City Hall and national Democratic leaders, New York City has become the focal point of the political and legal fallout.

