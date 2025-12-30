Stefon Diggs Charged With Felony Strangulation & Assault By Former Employee, NFL Star ‘Categorically Denies’ Allegations

Stefon Diggs has a lot more than playoffs to worry about in the coming months.



Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The New England Patriots star is facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. According to CBS Boston, this is in connection to an incident that happened on Dec. 2.

Diggs’ attorneys appeared in court on Tuesday, Dec. 30, after paperwork was filed in Dedham District Court.

Diggs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 23, for his arraignment—just two days before the AFC Championship Game.

According to reports from TMZ, the person accusing Diggs is his former personal chef who claims the NFL player slapped her and tried to choke her out over a salary dispute.

Per the incident report, the female employee first went to the police on Dec. 16, claiming she was working as a private chef on Dec. 2 when Diggs entered her unlocked bedroom to discuss an ongoing text exchange between the two over money she believed she was owed.

During the conversation, she says Diggs became angry and smacked her across the face, and when she attempted to push him away, he allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

The former employee claims the Patriots player was behind her with his arm wrapped around her, per TMZ, and she felt like she had trouble breathing and “could have blacked out.” She claims Diggs then threw her onto her bed and said something along the lines of “Thought so.”

The woman told police that she explained to Diggs she still hadn’t been paid, but he said, “Lies” and walked out of the room. When asked about injuries she may have sustained, the woman claimed she had redness on her upper chest area, but did not take pictures.

TMZ reports that she told cops she started working for Diggs in July, and she was supposed to work for him throughout the 2025 season. While she was allegedly supposed to be paid weekly, it was switched to monthly instead, and she had not received a month’s pay at the time of the incident.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs,” the Patriots said in a statement. “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

This news comes as New England prepares to finish off its 2025 regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs by winning the AFC East, and could still capture the No. 1 seed if they beat Miami and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Diggs is currently in the first year of a three-year contract with the Pats worth $69 million.

The post Stefon Diggs Charged With Felony Strangulation & Assault By Former Employee, NFL Star ‘Categorically Denies’ Allegations appeared first on Bossip.

