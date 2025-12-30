The Countdown to the New Year Begins

marog-pixcells

New Year’s Eve arrives Wednesday, marking the final hours of 2025 as people prepare to welcome the new year with celebrations around the world. Cities are planning fireworks, concerts and public countdowns, while many families and friends will gather for smaller parties at home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hosting special events, and travelers are expected to crowd airports and highways. Public safety officials are urging people to plan ahead, avoid impaired driving and look out for one another. At midnight, clocks will strike 12, ushering in 2026 and a fresh start for millions.