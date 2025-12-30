Listen Live
Close
Local

The Countdown to the New Year Begins

Published on December 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
3d render of the numbers 2026 and 25 in red over white background.
marog-pixcells

New Year’s Eve arrives Wednesday, marking the final hours of 2025 as people prepare to welcome the new year with celebrations around the world. Cities are planning fireworks, concerts and public countdowns, while many families and friends will gather for smaller parties at home. Restaurants and entertainment venues are hosting special events, and travelers are expected to crowd airports and highways. Public safety officials are urging people to plan ahead, avoid impaired driving and look out for one another. At midnight, clocks will strike 12, ushering in 2026 and a fresh start for millions.

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close