Local Hospitals Limit Visitors Amid Contagious Illness Concerns

Alena Savina

Local hospitals are tightening visitor policies to reduce the spread of contagious respiratory illnesses among vulnerable patients. Novant Health, Iredell Memorial Hospital and Catawba Valley Health began restrictions Tuesday, Dec. 30. According to WCNC, Novant Health is limiting visits by children under 13, with exceptions for special circumstances such as visiting a newborn sibling or end-of-life care. The health system is also urging anyone with flu-like symptoms — including cough, runny nose, sore throat or fever — to avoid visiting. Symptomatic patients may still seek care if they wear a mask. While masking remains optional for visitors, hospitals say masks help reduce the risk of spreading illness.

