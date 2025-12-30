Listen Live
Close
Local

Denny Hamlin’s Father Dies in Gaston County House Fire

Published on December 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race
James Gilbert

The father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin died following a house fire in Gaston County, authorities said Monday. According to WCNC, the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Blacksnake Road near Stanley, about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte. Officials said both residents escaped but suffered severe injuries. Dennis Hamlin, 75, later died at a hospital. His wife, Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was critically injured and is receiving treatment in Winston-Salem. Fire officials said the blaze destroyed the home and took about two hours to extinguish because of limited water access. The cause remains under investigation.

Click here to read the full story

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close