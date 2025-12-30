Denny Hamlin’s Father Dies in Gaston County House Fire
The father of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin died following a house fire in Gaston County, authorities said Monday. According to WCNC, the fire broke out around 6 p.m. Sunday at a home on Blacksnake Road near Stanley, about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte. Officials said both residents escaped but suffered severe injuries. Dennis Hamlin, 75, later died at a hospital. His wife, Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, was critically injured and is receiving treatment in Winston-Salem. Fire officials said the blaze destroyed the home and took about two hours to extinguish because of limited water access. The cause remains under investigation.
More from 105.3 RnB