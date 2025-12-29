Data Breach Exposes Nearly 85K SC Residents

Dragos Condrea / 500px

Nearly 85,000 South Carolina residents were affected by a data breach involving Marquis Software Solutions Inc., according to a filing with the state Department of Consumer Affairs. The company, which provides digital and physical marketing and compliance services to more than 700 banks nationwide, reported identifying suspicious network activity Aug. 14. According to WBTV, an investigation found that an unauthorized third party accessed its network and may have obtained certain files. On Oct. 27, Marquis confirmed that some customer data was included in the compromised files. Officials have not yet identified which banks or customers were affected.

