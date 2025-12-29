Panthers Fall at Home, 27-10

Icon Sportswire

The Panthers missed a chance to clinch an NFC South title at home, falling to Seattle after Tampa Bay’s loss earlier Sunday opened the door to the playoffs. Carolina (8-8) could have sealed the division but instead must beat the Buccaneers next weekend to end a seven-year playoff drought. According to WBTV, Bryce Young struggled, throwing for 54 yards and an interception while accounting for Carolina’s lone touchdown on a 10-yard run. The Panthers managed just 139 yards of offense. A costly third-down penalty extended a Seattle drive that led to a field goal, and the Seahawks pulled away late.

