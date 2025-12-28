Listen Live
Ideas to Bring in the New Year

Published on December 28, 2025

Metallic 2026 Numbers with Silver Star Confetti on Green Background
TShum

Ringing in the New Year in Charlotte offers options for nearly every taste. Uptown hosts public celebrations with live music, fireworks and late-night dining. Many restaurants and breweries feature ticketed New Year’s Eve parties with tasting menus, champagne toasts and DJs. Families can opt for early countdowns at museums and entertainment venues across the city. For a classic night out, theaters and music halls present concerts and comedy shows. Outdoor enthusiasts can welcome the new year with midnight walks along the Rail Trail or scenic views from city parks, weather permitting.

