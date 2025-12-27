Listen Live
CLT Cools After Record-Warm Xmas, More Temperature Swings Ahead

Published on December 27, 2025

Christmas Tree Light Bokeh Multi Color Lights
Carolyn Ann Ryan

Temperatures in the Charlotte area fell sharply Friday after a record-warm Christmas, with highs dropping 20 degrees or more from the previous day. According to WCCB, the cooler air may be brief, as forecasters expect another warmup Saturday if clouds clear, with highs possibly reaching the low 70s. Some areas could stay cooler longer if cloud cover lingers.

Clouds and cooler conditions are expected to return Sunday as winds shift, bringing a slight chance of light showers or drizzle. Another system may bring warmer air and a few showers early Monday before cooler, drier weather settles in. Tuesday through Friday is expected to be seasonable with sunshine.

