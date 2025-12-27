N.C. Senator Urges Safe Exchange Zones After Mint Hill Shooting

Douglas Sacha

Two Mint Hill police officers are recovering after a deadly shooting Friday morning during what authorities said began as a custody exchange. Police said the exchange escalated in the parking lot of a busy shopping center along Matthews-Mint Hill Road when a man pulled a gun on officers, triggering a shootout. The suspect was killed, police said.

According to WBTV, the State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, as is standard in officer-involved shootings. The SBI said it was the first time since the Mint Hill Police Department was formed in 2003 that an officer has been shot in the line of duty. State Sen. Woodson Bradley said the shooting has shaken the community and called for changes.

