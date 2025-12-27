Hornets Hold Off Magic 120-105

Julio Aguilar

LaMelo Ball scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Charlotte Hornets defeated the Orlando Magic 120-105 on Friday night. Charlotte overcame the first-half loss of rookie forward Kon Knueppel, who left with a right ankle injury.

Miles Bridges added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Moussa Diabate finished with 10 points and 13 boards. According to WBTV, the Hornets shot 48.7% from 3-point range and led by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte out rebounded Orlando 53-42 to win for the fourth time in six games. Anthony Black led the Magic with 24 points.

The Hornets play Milwaukee Monday night.

Click here to read the full story