Jalen Hurts Wins HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year 2025

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Jalen Hurts is no stranger to winning. HelloBeautiful‘s readers just voted the Super Bowl MVP as the sexiest man of 2025, and for good reason. The Philadelphia Eagles QB is handsome, stoic, resilient, and is making husbands around the world jealous because their wives absolutely adore him.

Hurts even has grown men on TV complaining about his good looks. ESPN analyst Domonique Foxworth claimed Jalen Hurts wasn’t getting backlash for his comments after a 2024 win because he benefits from “pretty privilege.”

“Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row, Foxworth said. “Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you.”

Source: G Fiume / Getty

There is no question that Jalen Hurts has been blessed with stunningly good looks, but he’s far from privileged. He’s an extremely hard-working professional athlete who has overcome adversity to shine in all aspects of life. In college, Hurts was benched in the National Championship game. Fast-forward to today, and he’s led the Eagles to two Super Bowl appearances in three years, winning one with MVP honors, and becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 300 yards, run for 70 yards, complete 70 percent of his passes and rush for three touchdowns – in any game, regular season, postseason or Super Bowl. The man’s got it like that!



We can’t forget to mention Hurts’ style. A dapper man who often dresses like he’s far beyond his years. When he’s on the red carpet—which isn’t often—he completely steals the show. His 2025 Met Gala floral-embroidered velvet black Burberry suit was impossible to take your eyes off, especially when paired with his gorgeous smile and beautiful wife.

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

He’s also married to his college sweetheart, the impressive Bryonna Burrows. Burrows has also made her own mark academically and professionally. She earned degrees in Spanish, political science, and business before carving out a career in technology and leadership at IBM. Their shared Alabama roots provided the foundation for their relationship, which has grown into a true love story. Hurts and Burrows recently married in the spring, which he revealed during an interview with Men’s Health.



Jalen Hurts is one of one. Let’s take a look at some pics of HB’s Sexiest Man of 2025.