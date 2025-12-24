Knueppel Becomes Fastest Player to Hit 100 3-Pointers

Jacob Kupferman

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel has set an NBA record by becoming the fastest player to make 100 three-pointers.

The former Duke standout reached the milestone in just 29 games, breaking the previous record by 12 games. Lauri Markkanen had held the mark after hitting 100 threes in 41 games during the 2017–18 season. NBA career three-point leader Stephen Curry needed 58 games to reach the same total, according to WBTV.

Knueppel, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is averaging 19.4 points per game and shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Teammate Brandon Miller reached 100 made three-pointers in 43 games, the fifth-fastest pace in league history.

