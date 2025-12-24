UNC-Charlotte Sued by Employee Fired After Viral Video

digidreamgrafix

A former UNC-Charlotte administrator fired this summer after an undercover video of her went viral has filed a federal lawsuit against the university.

According to WBTV, Janique Sanders was recorded by a conservative advocacy group discussing diversity, equity and inclusion work after the UNC system’s Board of Governors repealed DEI policies. In the video, Sanders said formal DEI roles no longer existed but described ways such work could continue in a “covert” manner.

Sanders, who is African American, alleges the university violated her First Amendment rights and discriminated against her based on race. Her lawsuit claims the viral clips lacked context and reflected personal opinions. It also alleges UNC-Charlotte failed to interview her or conduct a full investigation. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has issued Sanders a right-to-sue letter.

