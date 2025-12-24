Charlotte Airport Rolls Out TSA Touchless ID Technology

AzmanL

American Airlines passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck can now use touchless identification when traveling through Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The new option is available at Security Checkpoint 2 and began Monday, Dec. 23. According to WBTV, eligible travelers can move through the checkpoint without showing a physical ID or boarding pass, using facial recognition technology instead. TSA officials say the system is intended to speed up the screening process and reduce contact at security. Charlotte is among more than 15 airports nationwide selected to offer the touchless ID program, which is being rolled out in partnership with participating airlines to improve efficiency for frequent travelers.

Read the full story here