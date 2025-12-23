Source: Paras Griffin/Getty

A constellation of celebrities and community leaders gathered this weekend at the 42nd annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball and after-party, hosted by Mayor Andre Dickens, to celebrate another year of excellence and impact in the city where the south truly “has something to say.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Held at the Signia by Hilton, the star-studded evening featured actor Anthony Anderson as host and leadership from UNCF President & CEO Dr. Michael Lomax, Ph.D., as well as UNCF Assistant Vice President, Atlanta Regional Office, Justine Boyd.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The event also showcased Atlanta’s elite, including actors, attorneys, artists, executives, presidents, and philanthropists, coming together to honor the city as a beacon of Black excellence.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Love 105.3 RnB? Get more! Join the 105.3 RnB Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The gala, a premier fundraising event in Atlanta, raises awareness of the benefits of a college education, supports the students UNCF serves, and highlights the contributions of historically Black colleges and universities.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Attendees enjoyed an evening of glitz, glamour, and community celebration, all while helping advance UNCF’s mission of investing in better futures for young men and women moving to and through college.

It also featured some of the city’s finest dressed to the nines for the black-tie affair.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Seen on the scene during the fundraiser were T.I. and Tiny Harris, Dr. Heavenly Kimes…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

the legendary Ambassador Andrew Young and his wife Carolyn Young…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Beyond The Gates star Brandon Claybon, who served as red carpet correspondent…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Karri Turner Bryant and Jamal Bryant…

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

and 2 Chainz and his wife, Kesha.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the MASKED Award to Dr. David A. Thomas, president emeritus of Morehouse College, in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and transformative impact on higher education.

During his speech, Dr. Thomas revealed that he originally wanted to attend the HBCU, but couldn’t afford it, but came back to the prestigious institute as president emeritus in a full circle moment.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Entertainment for the evening included a special performance by legendary R&B group En Vogue, who wowed the crowd with their hits ranging from “My Lovin'” to “Free Your Mind.”

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The 2025 UNCF Atlanta Social Media Immersion Program Was Outfitted By Amazon

In addition to the notable celebs seen on the scene, the 2025 UNCF Atlanta Social Media Immersion Program cohort shone brightly at this year’s UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball.

The group stepped into their roles as social media correspondents and production assistants with style and professionalism, thanks to Amazon, which graciously sponsored most of their looks.

The cohort includes standout students from HBCUs, including Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Oakwood University, Pain College, and Morehouse College, along with graduates and UNCF National representatives, all supported by the guidance of Assistant Vice President Justine Norman Boyd and the UNCF staff and vendors who poured into their preparation over the past few weeks.

The stylish scholars also did an Amazon Fit Check, happily showcasing their looks for the prestigious evening.

After the night ended, Mayor Andre Dickens recapped the evening and hailed the 42nd Annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball as a night of tremendous impact.

“Thanks to your generosity, we raised over $4 million to support scholarships that will change the trajectory of students’ lives and their families’ futures,” he said on Instagram, calling the contributions “a visible investment in opportunity, access, and hope.”

He added;

“Atlanta continues to show what’s possible when a city comes together with purpose. I’m genuinely grateful to every partner and every person who showed up and showed out for our students.”



Congrats to Mayor Dickens and UNCF on another successful Mayor’s Masked Ball and after-party!

Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin Paras Griffin

into their

The post Changemakers & Celebs Sizzle The 2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Ball & After Party, Philanthropically Fundraise $4M For HBCUs appeared first on Bossip.

Changemakers & Celebs Sizzle The 2025 UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Ball & After Party, Philanthropically Fundraise $4M For HBCUs was originally published on bossip.com