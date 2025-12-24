Said Fauzul

Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, the day when anticipation fills homes and traditions come to life. Many families will spend the day wrapping last-minute gifts, baking cookies, and preparing special meals for the night ahead. Children often count down the hours until Santa’s arrival, while adults juggle travel plans and holiday gatherings. Lights glow on houses and trees, and familiar songs play on repeat in stores and living rooms. For some, Christmas Eve is a time for church services or quiet reflection. For others, it is simply a pause — a moment to slow down and share time together before Christmas Day arrives.