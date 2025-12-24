Winning Powerball Ticket Purchased at Charlotte Harris Teeter

Juliana Yamada

A North Carolina woman scored a pre-Christmas win after buying a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store.

According to WBTV, the ticket, purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street, included the Power Play option and matched four white balls plus the red Powerball. That combination earned the player $150,000, lottery officials said.

While the prize marked a significant payout, the game’s top reward continues to grow. The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot offered so far this year. The next drawing will give players another chance at the historic prize.

