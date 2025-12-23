Winter Solstice Arrives, Bringing Shortest Day of the Year

golibtolibov

The winter solstice marks the official start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing the shortest day and longest night of the year. It occurs when the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky, resulting in fewer daylight hours. After the solstice, days gradually begin to lengthen, even as cold winter conditions settle in. The seasonal milestone has been observed for centuries through cultural traditions, festivals and scientific study. Meteorologists note that while daylight increases after the solstice, the coldest temperatures of winter often arrive weeks later.