South Carolina Reports 144 Measles Cases Amid Outbreak

The measles outbreak in Upstate South Carolina continues to grow, with health officials reporting 144 confirmed cases as of Saturday. That total includes nine new cases identified since Tuesday. According to WCCB, officials say four of the new cases are linked to household contacts of previously confirmed patients. As the outbreak expands, 224 people are currently in quarantine to limit further spread. Health experts stress that vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles, a highly contagious disease, and urge residents to ensure they and their families are up to date on recommended immunizations.

