Tuesday Starts Cloudy, Then Turns Sunny

Published on December 23, 2025

Office Buildings in Ballantyne Corporate Park
A warm-up is on the way this week as a shift in the weather pattern brings springlike conditions ahead of Christmas. Clouds linger tonight with mild lows in the 40s, well above normal for December. Cloud cover sticks around Tuesday, but temperatures continue to climb. According to WCCB, by midweek, highs rise out of the 60s and into the 70s, reaching Christmas Day. The warmth extends into Saturday, when some areas could approach 80 degrees, far above average. Cooler air returns Sunday, bringing temperatures closer to seasonal norms. Enjoy the mild stretch while it lasts.

