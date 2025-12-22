American Airlines adds Charlotte flight to Midwest college town

NurPhoto

American Airlines will add a new nonstop route from Charlotte to a Midwestern college town beginning next year.

The airline announced Saturday that it will launch daily, year-round service between Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Columbia Regional Airport in Missouri on June 4, 2026. According to WBTV, the route will provide a direct connection between the Carolinas’ largest airport and Columbia, home to the University of Missouri.

Officials said the flight is expected to operate once per day, expanding travel options for students, families and business travelers. The new service adds to American’s extensive network at Charlotte, one of the airline’s busiest hubs.

