Panthers Gain Ground in Playoff Hunt

Icon Sportswire

The Carolina Panthers moved a step closer to ending a long playoff drought Sunday with a 23-20 victory over division rival Tampa Bay.

Bryce Young led another late scoring drive and the Panthers sealed the win with an interception in the final moments, lifting Carolina to 8-7 and dropping the Buccaneers to 7-8, per WBTV. The result tightened the NFC South race, which now appears to be a two-team battle between the Panthers and Tampa Bay for the division title and a home wild-card game.

Both teams have two games remaining, including a regular-season finale against each other. Carolina will host NFC-leading Seattle next week, while Tampa Bay travels to Miami to face the Dolphins.

