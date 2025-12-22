Bye, Milagro! Megan Thee Stallion Seeks Permanent Injunction To Block Blogger’s Constant Commenting

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital accountability, the legal war between Megan Thee Stallion and blogger Milagro Gramz has reached a critical new phase. After successfully proving that the online commentator orchestrated a campaign of harassment and lies, the rapper is filing for a permanent injunction.

According to Complex, the three-time Grammy winner is now asking a Florida federal judge to step in and permanently silence Gramz, real name Milagro Cooper, citing “substantial emotional distress” and a “reasonable fear for her physical safety.” This high-stakes legal move comes just weeks after a jury found Gramz liable for her actions, yet the blogger has reportedly refused to let up on her commentary.

The Terms of Megan Thee Stallion’s Filing

The proposed injunction aims to establish a strict set of legal boundaries to prevent any further harassment.

If signed by a judge, Complex reports that Megan Thee Stallion’s filing would legally bar Milagro from having any contact with the rapper, whether in person or in writing, and require the blogger to stay at least 500 feet away from her for the next five years. Additionally, the motion seeks to prohibit Gramz from sharing the deepfake video involved in the trial or making defamatory statements concerning Megan’s mental health, trial testimony, or family. According to the documents, Megan’s legal team is also requesting that Gramz be forced to remove all specific statements that were found liable for causing harm during the case.

Lawyers for the Houston rapper argue that an injunction is “essential” because Gramz and her followers pose a threat of “irreparable harm.” They highlighted that since the gag order was lifted following the trial, Gramz has allegedly resumed her disparaging behavior, including mocking Megan’s emotional distress on Instagram Live and referring to her as “the Black Regina George.”

A Recap of the Original Verdict and Damages

The push for a permanent injunction follows a significant victory for Megan in late November 2025.

As BOSSIP reported, a federal jury in Miami found Milagro Gramz liable on all three counts: defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the promotion of an altered sexual depiction (the deepfake video). During the trial, Megan gave emotional testimony, detailing how the harassment made her feel like “her life was not worth living” and resulted in the loss of major music contracts worth millions.

Initially, the jury awarded Megan $75,000 in damages. However, U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga eventually reduced that figure to approximately $59,000. The reduction was due to the jury’s determination that Gramz should be treated as a “media defendant” under Florida law. Because Megan’s legal team had not sent a formal cease-and-desist letter prior to filing the defamation claim, a requirement for suing media entities in Florida, the judge excluded a portion of the punitive damages.

Despite the reduction in damages, the court’s findings were a clear vindication for Megan. The trial exposed that Gramz had allegedly acted as a “paid mouthpiece” for Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a ten-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of the rapper.

